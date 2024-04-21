Explained: Why Virat Kohli was given out despite RCB batter's angry protest over potential no-ball vs KKR

During Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 223-run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders, a notable incident involving Virat Kohli's dismissal sparked controversy. Kohli, batting aggressively, was caught off-guard by a high full toss from Harshit Rana; however, the delivery, from the naked eye, appeared to be above waist height. Kohli barely managed to put the bat on the ball, which, in turn, was caught fairly easily by Rana. The decision was eventually referred to the TV umpire, Michael Gough. The screenshot explaining Kohli's dismissal against KKR(IPL)

The TV umpire utilized the Hawk-Eye technology to analyze the trajectory of the ball in relation to Kohli's stance at the crease. The technology revealed that although the delivery was above waist height, it would have passed below Kohli's waist had he remained within the crease, making it a legitimate delivery as per the IPL's new guidelines on high full tosses.

This year, the league took proactive steps to eliminate subjectivity from adjudicating no-balls above the waist by implementing advanced technology for height measurement. A new system measures the height of the ball as it passes the batter at the popping crease and compares it with the pre-recorded toe-to-waist height of the batter in an upright position.

If the trajectory of the ball exceeds the recorded waist height of the batter, the delivery is deemed a no-ball. Conversely, if the ball remains below the established waist height, it is considered a fair delivery, reducing the reliance on umpire interpretation.

Kohli's dissatisfaction with the decision was evident after the review, as he expressed his displeasure to the on-field umpire along with his teammate Faf du Plessis.

Meanwhile, former RCB batter AB de Villiers also reacted strongly to the situation, urging the third umpires to use “common sense” while using technology to make such decisions.

RCB lose by a run

In a closely fought match in Kolkata, it was the KKR that emerged on top with a brilliant one-run win. After the game see-sawed in favour of both sides, Karn Sharma produced an emphatic power-hitting display in the final over of the run-chase against Mitchell Starc to bring the equation down to just 3 needed off 2 deliveries.

However, Karn was caught and bowled by Starc off the second-last delivery, and a run out in the last delivery ensured the narrow win for the Knight Riders.