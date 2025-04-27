IPL 2025, MI vs LSG Live Updates: Playoff race heats up as red-hot MI try to extend win streak vs destructive LSG

MI vs LSG IPL Live Updates 2025, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants might have identical records on paper, with 10 points from nine games after five wins and four losses apiece. But at the moment, the momentum and energy surrounding these two teams is vastly different. While MI have run away to four victories in a row to undo their subpar start, LSG have begun to slip in the last week, dropping two of their last three games. As LSG visit the Wankhede Stadium, can they tap in to their power-hitting depth to pull themselves clear of a surging MI?...Read More

MI made the most of a relatively kind portion of their schedule, building on their unlikely win against Delhi by dispatching CSK once, and SRH twice in the last week or so. That Delhi win was very much the turning point of their season: MI have looked far more confident in the matches since, and with quality to burn throughout their team, it was the confidence that was missing. Suddenly, MI look hard to stop, with the bowling coming along nicely and the batting going about its business efficiently.

A day game at the Wankhede Stadium usually means tonnes of runs on offer, and that will be something that MI’s power-packed unit looks forward to. A typically flat pitch will offer plenty of joy for the top order hit-through-the-line batters they have in their ranks, and also enough pace and carry for their star pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult to stay involved in the game. And they will have to be: this is a pitch almost tailor-made for LSG’s ridiculous batting order.

Nicholas Pooran has been slumping slightly after his remarkable start to the season, being kept quiet in each of his last three innings, managing only 28 runs in that timeframe. While they have plenty of quality in their batting, Pooran’s performances are integral to provide that extra boost to remain competitive given the quality of hitting all IPL teams contain. Thankfully for LSG, they have been able to rely on Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram, but the concern continues to be captain Rishabh Pant, who is suffering through a massive rough patch of his own.

LSG fans will be hoping to see Mayank Yadav in action after a couple of matches where he has been on the bench but not involved. This might finally be the game for Mayank, on a pitch that is expected to support his supreme pace and bounce. If he can dial it in quickly on his competitive return, the Mayank vs Bumrah duel will be one for all Indian fans to savour — and a mini-battle that might also provide a window into what the future of Indian fast-bowling could look like, if this duo can keep themselves fit for an extended period.

There is so much batting talent on offer in this match that fans could very well be staring at an aggregate score well over 400 today, but the Wankhede has been playing some tricks throughout this tournament. Will the pitch throw a spanner into the works on that front, or will it finally provide the dynamite hitting that has come to be expected of it over the years?