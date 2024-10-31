IPL 2025 Retention Live Streaming: When and where to watch live online and on TV

The anticipation for the IPL 2025 mega auction is reaching fever pitch as fans eagerly await the player retention announcements on October 31, 2024. With the auction set to reshape team rosters for the next season, all eyes are on the ten franchises as they prepare to unveil their core players. IPL 2025 Retentions Live Streaming: When and where to watch live online(IPL / Twitter)

This year's auction promises high stakes, with the potential for reshuffling among key players who have become synonymous with their teams over the years. As the retention lists are finalised, excitement mounts around who will stay and who might bid farewell to their current franchises.

Speculation is rife surrounding high-profile Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer. Last season saw Rohit Sharma hand over the Mumbai Indians captaincy to Hardik Pandya, sparking curiosity about his future role within the team. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant’s triumphant return as Delhi Capitals' captain after a break drew praise from fans, adding drama to his retention decision.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, was instrumental in Kolkata Knight Riders clinching their third IPL title last season, solidifying his reputation as a formidable leader and player. The retention decisions on these Indian heavyweights have fans and analysts speculating about potential franchise switches.

Adding to the intrigue, the IPL Governing Council has introduced updated retention rules. Franchises can retain up to six players, with a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped players. Notably, capped players who haven’t played international cricket in the last five years can now be retained as uncapped, a rule that fuels rumors about MS Dhoni's potential retention at CSK as an uncapped player.

The excitement is further amplified by the increased auction purse, now set at ₹120 crore with a revised salary cap of ₹146 crore. This 20% boost in the auction budget enables teams to make bolder moves, bringing in fresh talent or retaining seasoned players. With these changes, franchises have greater financial maneuverability to construct competitive squads without compromising on star power.

As October 31 draws near, fans are on the edge of their seats to see their favorite players’ fates revealed.

IPL 2025 Retentions Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IPL Retentions live on TV and online

When will the IPL 2025 Retentions take place?

The IPL 2025 Retentions will take place on Thursday, 4 PM IST.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the IPL 2025 Retentions?

You can watch the IPL 2025 retentions live on TV on Star Sports network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 Retentions?

The IPL 2025 Retentions will be streamed live on JioCinema.