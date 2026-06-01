IPL 2026 exposed the auction bubble: Franchises paid for names, bargain picks delivered real value

Imagine you walked into a stock market. You had ₹1,000 crore to deploy. The blue chips, the Sensex darlings, the names everyone knows, were all available. So were a handful of no-name penny stocks trading at near-zero. RCB after winning IPL 2026. (PTI)

Where would a smart investor put their money?

If IPL 2026 was your answer, the data has an uncomfortable verdict: the penny stocks won. Spectacularly.

The market opened and the expensive stuff started bleeding immediately IPL 2026 saw ten franchises collectively deploy ₹1,026 crore across 203 players over 74 matches. Total value generated: ₹1,347 crore. A net profit of ₹321 crore for the whole market. Healthy numbers, on the surface.

But strip away the aggregates, and you find a market with one of the sharpest inversions in the history of player valuation.

Every rupee deployed on players priced below ₹1 crore generated a collective ₹144 crore in value. Every rupee deployed on players priced above ₹12 crore generated a collective loss.

Read that again. The cheapest 62 players in the tournament, guys who cost less than a decent used car, returned more money than the 36 most expensive stars combined.

The worst trades of the season Here is where the market truly broke down.

Yuzvendra Chahal cost Punjab Kings ₹18 crore. He returned value worth ₹3.7 crore a loss of ₹14.3 crore. Jasprit Bumrah, ₹18 crore to Mumbai Indians, returned ₹3.7 crore in value. Loss: ₹13 crore. Arshdeep Singh, also ₹18 crore, delivered ₹5 crore back. Nicholas Pooran cost Lucknow Super Giants ₹21 crore and delivered 31 paise per rupee invested.

These are not fringe players. These are marquee names, India internationals, players with genuine pedigree. And yet the data, built on ball-by-ball Win Probability Added calculations across every delivery of every match, says the same thing with relentless consistency: the market paid for reputation and got performance that didn't match the price tag.

The ₹12–18 crore bracket as a whole, 30 players, ₹461 crore spent, posted a net loss of ₹68 crore. Thirty of the most celebrated T20 cricketers in the world, deployed at premium prices, collectively destroyed ₹68 crore of value.