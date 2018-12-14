IPL Auction 2019: Guess who Chennai Super Kings fans chose as their top pick

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 auctions are just round the corner and anticipation is already building around which franchise will go for which player in the mega event on December 18.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings recently asked their fans to give their suggestions on who they should go for in the auctions. “ Ahoy #WhistlePoduArmy, who’s that one Lion you badly wanna see in #yellove this summer? #WhistlePodu and vote away at https://bit.ly/VIVOIPL-ESS,” CSK posted on Twitter.

Ahoy #WhistlePoduArmy, who's that one Lion you badly wanna see in #yellove this summer? #WhistlePodu and vote away at https://t.co/PpKTPCnYuG. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/wgJgK9INyR — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 13, 2018

The response was huge from their fan base and the one name that dominated the discussion was Yuvraj Singh. The other suggested names included Indian fast bowlers Mohammad Shami, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohit Sharma and New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum but Yuvraj was the clear favourite among the CSK fanbase.

Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab and the veteran has set his base price at Rs 1 crore. Other India internationals in the fray at the auctions will be Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami Ishant Sharma and Naman Ojha Cheteshwar Pujara, Manoj Tiwary, Hanuma Vihari, Gurkeerat Singh and Mohit Sharma.

READ: IPL 2019: 5 players MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings may look to buy at the auction

The Indian Premier League announced its auction list on Tuesday, with nine players included under the highest reserve price. No Indian cricketer figures in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crore, in a pool of 346 cricketers who will go under the hammer at the IPL Player Auction in Jaipur on December 18.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 17:06 IST