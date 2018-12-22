IPL Auction 2019: Yuvraj Singh on 2011 World Cup memories, Sachin Tendulkar and joining Mumbai Indians - Watch

When many cricket fans believed that Yuvraj Singh will go unsold in the IPL auction, the batting star was taken at his base price of Rs 1 crore by the Mumbai Indians. The 37-year-old went unsold in the first round of the auction, but managed to get a team when his name came back for another round of bidding.

In a video published by the Mumbai Indians, Yuvraj said that he wanted to be a part of a IPL team where he is welcome and supported.

“Wanted to be part of a team where I am welcome and where I am supported, and I felt that by Mumbai Indians especially when I was listening to Akash’s words. So, I felt welcomed and I felt supported and I was really looking forward to that. I have been living in Mumbai since about ten years, finally got the opportunity and hopefully it goes really well this year,” said Yuvraj.

"I look the best in blue" 💙



🎥 @YUVSTRONG12 talks about his favourite memory at the Wankhede stadium, @ImRo45’s captaincy and his bond with @ImZaheer and @sachin_rt.#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/JL6dyxDbug — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 21, 2018

The Punjab cricketer reminisced the day India won the World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011.

“World Cup victory at the Wankhede was like a dream come true. It was a very special and emotional feeling for us, guys and the whole of India. We wanted to win it for Sachin and it’s a very emotional and strong place for any Indian cricketer. So, I think I am very excited and ecstatic to play in front of the Mumbai home crowd”

Yuvraj expressed that Rohit Sharma is a terrific captain and one of the best human beings.

“I think Rohit is a terrific captain. He is someone who keeps his nerves pretty calm. I have seen Rohit grow in front of me, as a player, as a cricketer, as a human. I think he is one of the best examples of a human being I have seen through a lot of cricketers. Definitely, one of the great players in One-Day cricket and a very humble human being and we share a great camaraderie. And hopefully it works on the field and you know, I am just looking forward to play under him.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Dravid picks the ‘greatest innings’ played by an Indian cricketer

Yuvraj is looking forward to having a good communication with Mumbai Indians’ Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan and mentor Sachin Tendulkar.

“With Zaheer and Sachin Tendulkar I have mostly played all my cricket with them. And we have some great friendship, memories and we won some great championships together. I think the communication is going to be great because we have the same ideas about cricket and I think hopefully all of us can contribute towards taking Mumbai to the last four and helping Rohit as much as we can,” said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj said that he wants to go all guns blazing in this IPL.

“I didn’t have a great IPL last year. So, I am really looking forward to this one because I want to go guns blazing and I am working hard towards it and once you feel that, you know automatically good performances will surely show up”

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 13:44 IST