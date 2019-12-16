IPL auction 2020: 3 West Indies player who can start a bidding war like Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell

cricket

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 13:48 IST

West Indies have always been a factory of powerful T20 performers and ahead of the IPL auction this year, the different franchises will once again be keen to lap up players from the Caribbean. West Indies are currently involved in a series against India and there have been a number of players who have stole the limelight at just the perfect time. Here in this article, we take a look at three such players who can start a bidding war.

Shimron Hetmyer

The young left-hander was one of the marquee picks last year, but had a very disappointing season with Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was released ahead of the auction, but then, has found form in the recent months. He was one of the stars in the T20I series and has already slammed a century in the 1st ODI to lead West Indies to a comprehensive win. He showed he has the game to dominate the spinners and this could well see him bag a fat contract this year too. There are a number of sides which need an explosive middle order batsman and Hetmyer fits the bill perfectly.

Sheldon Cottrell

This season Sheldon Cottrell might be one of the picks in the IPL. He has been the find of the year for West Indies. He was their best bowler at the World Cup, he has always been consistent at the CPL and has been in great form in the ongoing series against India. Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders could be the side which start a bidding war in order to avail the services of Cottrell.

Kesrick Williams

The Williams vs Kohli battles was an interesting subplot in the T20I series and the bowler showed he had the mettle to stand up and deliver at crunch moments. He will be a good acquisiton for teams looking for bowlers to get the job done at the death and hence, he could well be a player for whom teams dig deep into their pockets.