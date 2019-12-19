IPL auction 2020: Three England players who can be big picks

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:04 IST

England players are perhaps the hottest property in the market as far as T20 leagues are concerned and while, they have not evoked too much interest at the IPL auctions over the years, this season could be a different story.

Here’s a look at 3 England players who could well turn out to be hot picks in the IPL auction 2020:

Tom Banton

The young wicket-keeper batsman was one of stars of the T20 Blast in England and even got a call-up to the national side. His stay at the crease against New Zealand was not entirely long, but he attracted a lot of interest from pundits. IPL sides always look for a good attacking opening batsman and the fact that Banton also keeps wicket, could make a good pick.

Chris Jordan

In many ways, Chris Jordan is England’s best bowler in T20s. Also, he is no rabbit with the bat and has the ability to use to long handle to great effect lower down the order. With the ball, he is a superb bowler at the death and is also an exciting fielder. His previous stints at the IPL have not been very productive, but this season, he could one of the bigger picks at the auctions.

Eoin Morgan

For all his talent, demeanour and approach, Eoin Morgan has never been able to crack the IPL code. However, this has been a superb year from him - leading England to World Cup glory and for being one of the most destructive batsmen in the format. He recently captained Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and smashed 175 runs in just six matches at a splendid strike rate of 186.

There are sides who need a good leader and here, Morgan can fit the bill perfectly.