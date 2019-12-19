e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Cricket / IPL auction 2020: Three England players who can be big picks

IPL auction 2020: Three England players who can be big picks

England players are perhaps the hottest property in the market as far as T20 leagues are concerned and while, they have not evoked too much interest at the IPL auctions over the years, this season could be a different story.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Eoin Morgan
File image of Eoin Morgan(Getty Images)
         

England players are perhaps the hottest property in the market as far as T20 leagues are concerned and while, they have not evoked too much interest at the IPL auctions over the years, this season could be a different story.

Here’s a look at 3 England players who could well turn out to be hot picks in the IPL auction 2020:

Tom Banton

The young wicket-keeper batsman was one of stars of the T20 Blast in England and even got a call-up to the national side. His stay at the crease against New Zealand was not entirely long, but he attracted a lot of interest from pundits. IPL sides always look for a good attacking opening batsman and the fact that Banton also keeps wicket, could make a good pick.

Chris Jordan

In many ways, Chris Jordan is England’s best bowler in T20s. Also, he is no rabbit with the bat and has the ability to use to long handle to great effect lower down the order. With the ball, he is a superb bowler at the death and is also an exciting fielder. His previous stints at the IPL have not been very productive, but this season, he could one of the bigger picks at the auctions.

Eoin Morgan

For all his talent, demeanour and approach, Eoin Morgan has never been able to crack the IPL code. However, this has been a superb year from him - leading England to World Cup glory and for being one of the most destructive batsmen in the format. He recently captained Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 league and smashed 175 runs in just six matches at a splendid strike rate of 186.

There are sides who need a good leader and here, Morgan can fit the bill perfectly.

tags
top news
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020 Livecitizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news