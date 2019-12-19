e-paper
IPL auction 2020: Three players Royal Challengers Bangalore could target to add spunk to their squad

IPL auction 2020: Three players Royal Challengers Bangalore could target to add spunk to their squad

Over the past seasons, RCB have been hugely dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and this has cost them dear and hence, they would want to beef up their stocks for the next season.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Which players will RCB target at IPL auction?
Which players will RCB target at IPL auction?(PTI)
         

The perennial underachievers of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have released a vast majority of the players ahead of the auction and would now hope to rope in key players for specific roles on the big day. Over the past seasons, RCB have been hugely dependent on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and this has cost them dear and hence, they would want to beef up their stocks for the next season.

Here in this article, we take a look at the three players who could add the spark to RCB.

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell is back in the auctions and he would be hungry to hit the ground running after taking a break from the game. Virat Kohli in the past has spoken fondly about Maxwell, and the right-hander could be a great acquisition for RCB and would add the spunk to the batting order. Also, he is a handy bowler and a dynamic fielder - all these traits sit perfectly with Kohli. A batting order which will have Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell is sure to bother oppositions and RCB could well snap up the Australia.

Robin Uthappa

Kolkata Knight Riders have released Robin Uthappa and this could well mean that the right-hander finds himself back in his home state. RCB already have Parthiv Patel as the wicket-keeper batsman, but the presence of Uthappa in the ranks would give the required buffer and depth.

Also, the right-hander would enjoy the pace and bounce at the Chinnaswamy stadium and this could make him a good pick.

Pat Cummins

Over the past seasons, RCB has not been able to sort out their bowling woes and hence, they could look at Pat Cummins. The Australian has been in fine form over the last 15 months and is currently ranked the number 1 bowler in Test cricket. He can be the strike bowler Kohli so yearns for and will render tremendous balance to the squad.

