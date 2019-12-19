IPL auction 2020: Three players who could start a bidding war at the IPL auction

cricket

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:00 IST

In a bid to beef up their pockets, the different franchises have released a number of key players and this could make the auctions a rather interesting affair. Barring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the other sides would want to acquire the roles of specific players for specific roles and we could well see a bidding war take place.

Here in this article, we take a look at three players who could be hot properties at the auctions and hence, could be the reason behind a bidding war.

Chris Lynn

The Australian was released by Kolkata Knight Riders which was a rather bizarre move as Lynn showed his pedigree in the just-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league. He found form at just the right moment and hence, could be a hot property at the auctions. KKR might want to get him back, but there are other sides who too could look at Lynn to beef up their options. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals could be the other sides who could go full throttle for Lynn. Interesting times ahead!

Colin de Grandhomme

The New Zealand all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore and this could open a bidding war for him as he ticks a number of boxes. He is a powerful hitter, a very canny bowler and an extremely safe fielder - all the traits which make him a lucrative T20 option. Teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and even Kings XI Punjab could go after him and get him in their ranks for the upcoming season.

Tom Banton

He is England’s newest T20 sensation and had a stellar campaign in the NatWest T20 blast - he peeled off 549 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 161.47. He was also picked for the national side and impressed people with his strokes and promise.

He has a very solid technique and which could hold him good stead when he faces the slower bowlers in India on sluggish pitch. In a conversation, he has already named Mumbai Indians as his favourite side and hence, it would be interesting to see if the defending champions go after him.