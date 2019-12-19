e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Cricket / IPL auction 2020: Three players who could start a bidding war at the IPL auction

IPL auction 2020: Three players who could start a bidding war at the IPL auction

Here in this article, we take a look at three players who could be hot properties at the auctions and hence, could be the reason behind a bidding war.

cricket Updated: Dec 19, 2019 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Chris Lynn
File image of Chris Lynn(PTI)
         

In a bid to beef up their pockets, the different franchises have released a number of key players and this could make the auctions a rather interesting affair. Barring Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the other sides would want to acquire the roles of specific players for specific roles and we could well see a bidding war take place.

Here in this article, we take a look at three players who could be hot properties at the auctions and hence, could be the reason behind a bidding war.

Chris Lynn

The Australian was released by Kolkata Knight Riders which was a rather bizarre move as Lynn showed his pedigree in the just-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league. He found form at just the right moment and hence, could be a hot property at the auctions. KKR might want to get him back, but there are other sides who too could look at Lynn to beef up their options. Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals could be the other sides who could go full throttle for Lynn. Interesting times ahead!

Colin de Grandhomme

The New Zealand all-rounder was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore and this could open a bidding war for him as he ticks a number of boxes. He is a powerful hitter, a very canny bowler and an extremely safe fielder - all the traits which make him a lucrative T20 option. Teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and even Kings XI Punjab could go after him and get him in their ranks for the upcoming season.

Tom Banton

He is England’s newest T20 sensation and had a stellar campaign in the NatWest T20 blast - he peeled off 549 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 161.47. He was also picked for the national side and impressed people with his strokes and promise.

He has a very solid technique and which could hold him good stead when he faces the slower bowlers in India on sluggish pitch. In a conversation, he has already named Mumbai Indians as his favourite side and hence, it would be interesting to see if the defending champions go after him.

tags
top news
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Mobile phone services shut in parts of Delhi, says Airtel amid CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
Delhi cops jam Gurugram border, 16 metro stations shut over CAA protests
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
Prez Trump impeached by US House, charged with abuse of power, obstruction
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
Uber will invite drivers to cook, clean, do laundry
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
‘US honours Indian democracy’: Pompeo after India-US 2+2 meet
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020 Livecitizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news