IPL Auction 2021: 3 overseas cricketers RCB should target for supporting Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) decision to release 9 players (Parthiv Patel had announced his retirement before the retention) despite having a pretty good last season was one of the major talking points when all eight franchises made the final list public. It is supposed to gather steam again when the RCB team management sits at the auction table to find suitable replacements for the players they released in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday in Chennai.
RCB, who are yet to win the IPL, showed a glimpse of what they can do last year by making it to the play-offs. This time around, they would like to go two steps and further and lift the trophy for the first time. In order to do that, they need to ease the burden on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.
Also Read | IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under the hammer on February 18
RCB retained players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.
Trades: Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel from Delhi Capitals
Salary cap remaining: ₹35.40 crores
Overall slots remaining: 11
Overseas slots remaining: 3
Areas to target
• Middle-order power-hitter
• Indian wicketkeeper
• Top-order overseas batsman
• Spin-bowling allrounder
Here are three cricketers foreigners RCB Could target
Also Read | IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for
Glenn Maxwell: Released by Kings XI Punjab after having a below-par season last year, Maxwell can be the ideal foil to de Villiers and Kohli. The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will also suit Maxwell’s big-hitting and not forget his utility as an off-spinner. Maxwell’s base price is at INR 2 crore but expect that to go up several notches like every year.
Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh legend should be the next in line for RCB. If not Maxwell then Shakib can do the job of a power hitter in the middle order and also help out Yuzvendra Chahal with his quality left-arm spin. Shakib’s base price if also at INR 2 crore.
Moises Henriques: Considering RCB don’t use the Right to Match card for South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris then Australia’s Moises Henriques can be the right bet for them. RCB have been struggling with seam-bowling all-rounders. Their faith on Shivam Dube rat out this season after the young Mumbai all-rounder failed to delivery substantial performances in two successive seasons. This is where Henriques, who has been in very good form in the BBL, can be a good pick. His modest base price of INR 75 lakh also makes him a utility buy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Shardul Thakur, India let go of three more cricketers for final two Eng Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir names three players KXIP should target at auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin & other protagonists of Chennai win move up
- India vs England: Ashwin’s second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL 2021 Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root apologises to Moeen for saying all-rounder chose to head back home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Mumbai Indians might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: Mumbai Indians need to strengthen their spin cupboard and an Indian veteran could be a good addition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 overseas cricketers RCB should target in IPL auction for Kohli, AB's support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders might want to bid for
- IPL Auction 2021: KKR needs a solid overseas opener to compliment Shubman Gill and we believe a left-handed Englishman could be the right choice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for
- Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I'm no fortune teller': Raja slams England think tank for losing to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Full list of players released & retained by teams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSA lodges official complaint against Cricket Australia with ICC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Kings XI Punjab are now 'Punjab Kings'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox