IPL Auction 2021: 3 players Rajasthan Royals might want to bid for
- Royals are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
Rajasthan Royals might not have the biggest purse left but they do have enough to go in for the big names available in the auction pool as the team will be looking to make amends for a last place finish in IPL 2020. They are expected to go for a couple of overseas stars after letting go of their captain Steve Smith.
The Royals have power-hitters at the top of the order in Jos Buttler and newly appointed captain Sanju Samson. Even Ben Stokes can use the long handle well. What they lack is a player who can play the sheet anchor's role, something that Ajinkya Rahane used to do so well for them.
ALSO READ - IPL Auction 2021: 3 players who could be perfect match for Chennai Super Kings
Let's take a look at the available purse and team strength of Rajasthan Royals
Number of players: 17
Number of Overseas players: 5
Total money spent: ₹50.12 cr
Salary cap available: ₹34.85 cr
Available slot: 8
Overseas slot: 3
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
Keeping these permutations and combinations in mind, here are three players who we feel will add a lot of value to the Royals' squad
1) Aaron Finch: Australia's limited overs captain can be a like for like replacement for Smith. Finch opens the batting and has the ability to drop anchor as he showed for the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. Unlike Smith, Finch can also up his strike-rate if needed and can give the team flying starts.
2) Chetan Sakariya: The medium pacer impressed in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and can add to Rajasthan Royals' bowling line-up which lacks quality Indian talent.
3) Sandeep Lamichhane: The Nepalese is a high quality leg spinner and needs a team where he will get an opportunity. He spent the entire season on the bench for Delhi Capitals. RR is a team that needs a quality spinner who can pick wickets and Lamichhane could just be the right fit for them.
IPL 2021 Auction Live Streaming: When and where to watch Live on TV and Online
