IPL auction: KKR, CSK revamp after struggles

MUMBAI In the 2025 IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders finished eighth after winning just five of their 14 games, while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals won just four. Delhi Capitals won seven and Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants six. All five had a below par season and didn’t qualify for the playoffs. Cricketer Matheesha Pathirana. (PTI)

It was clear from the way their tournament went that they had work to do at the mini auction.

After their player picks on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, all these teams have reason to be optimistic of their chances to compete with the last IPL’s top four – winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru, runners-up Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

KKR and CSK were under the most pressure to revamp. The Kolkata franchise had the biggest auction purse and they have shown championship ambition by being decisive with their buying. Whether the players they have bought deliver or not remains to be seen but by picking Aussie allrounder Cameron Green and Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana, the franchise has given the team management proven performers in key positions – Green at the top of the order and Pathirana as a death overs specialist.

Green is not exactly a like-for-like replacement for Andre Russell but he can be destructive at the start. Rahul Tripathi, who has a good record with KKR, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh and Rachin Ravindra make for a power-packed batting line-up with Sunil Narine providing the pinch-hitter’s option.

Their third highest pick Mustafizur Rahman ( ₹9.2 cr) is also a crafty operator and will provide the left-arm pace option when available in the season. For CSK, Pathirana has even bowled four overs on the trot after the 10th over (his 31 wickets are the most in death overs in IPL since 2023). The only doubt is how he does coming back from injury. India bowlers Akash Deep, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy give them a balanced attack.

Super Kings too are betting on their auction buys to revive their fortunes. During their best years, the roles played by seasoned batters Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu in the middle-order had stood out.

The Chepauk pitch is not easy to adjust, especially when they are typical, slow turners. Stroke-making gets challenging and only skilful batters make a difference. While the focus is on their two uncapped players, Prashant Keer and Kartik Sharma, because of their huge purse ( ₹14.2 crore), team strategy will depend on how the youngsters settle down on the big stage. With showing at home vital, Sarfaraz Khan, a proven player of spin, could prove key.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Sarfaraz, to add to Dewald Brevis in the middle-order, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ayush Mhatre at the top-order gives CSK a solid look. Spinners Rahul Chahar and Akeal Hosein, the left-armer from Trinidad, are important additions to the bowling unit which has wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Royals’ season will depend largely on how their batters execute the finishers’ role. Last season, they paid the price for over reliance on Shimron Hetmyer. They will hope Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja fire in the lower order. How they cope with losing Samson will also determine their fortunes.

Although LSG and SRH didn’t get the results last season, it wasn’t due to lack of options. Lucknow’s issue was mainly their skipper Rishabh Pant’s lean patch. If he fires, they will be a formidable batting line-up with Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad. Their bowling has been boosted by the incoming Mohammed Shami (traded), Wanindu Hasaranga and Anirch Nortje, to go with Avesh Khan, Mayank Yadav and Digvesh Rathi.

SRH, quiet for most of the auction, won’t be too excited about getting Liam Livingstone ( ₹13 cr) either. Skipper Pat Cummins knows his team’s success will depend on Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen firing together.

Delhi Capitals also look stronger with some smart auction picks. They had a good spin combination last season with Kuldeep Yadav, skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam. Auqib Nabi, among the best swing bowlers in the country, will be combining with Mitchell Starc. Explosive opener Prithvi Shaw and proven finisher David Miller bolster the batting.

MI’s best pick was Quinton de Kock. The SA keeper-batter is a dynamic player when hungry and has looked determined after his international return. De Kock opening with Rohit Sharma will benefit MI.

For holders RCB too, it is similar to MI with the lone good addition of allrounder Venkatesh Iyer. He is a proven IPL batter and will provide RCB more depth.

The Ashish Nehra-driven GT have bought the in-form Jason Holder. A utility player, he can provide great balance. His medium-pace will suit sub-continent conditions and he is a lower-order hitter.

Runners-up PBKS have a settled core and will bank on the Shreyas Iyer-led group to deliver again.