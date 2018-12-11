IPL auction: Malinga, McCullum set rupees 2 crore as base price; Unadkat costliest Indian at 1.5 crore

The countdown has begun for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Jaipur on December 18 and a total of 346 cricketers have been shortlisted for the event. A total of 226 Indian cricketers are set to go under the hammer.

The highest base price, that a select group of players have listed themselves for, is INR 2 crore. This list includes elite international cricketers like Brendon McCullum, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Corey Anderson, Sam Curran, Angelo Mathews and D’Arcy Short.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was the suprise package of the last auction, has been let go by the Rajasthan Royals due to his below par performances. But putting the setback behind him, the left arm paceman has listed himself with a base price of INR 1.5 crore, which is the highest for an Indian player. He shares this figure with nine other foreign players. Among the 19 players who have listed themselves at INR. 1 Crore, there are only four Indians - Yuvraj Singh, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

Here is the number of players from each country who will be part of the auction:

India - 226, South Africa - 26, Australia - 23, West Indies - 18, England - 18, New Zealand - 13, Afghanistan - 8, Sri Lanka - 7, Bangladesh - 2, Zimbabwe - 2, USA - 1, Ireland - 1, Netherlands - 1

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 18:53 IST