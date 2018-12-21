IPL Auctions 2019: Sourav Ganguly has his say on Yuvraj Singh joining Mumbai Indians

Yuvraj Singh struggled to find a buyer in the IPL Auctions 2019 before he was picked by Mumbai Indians in the second round of bidding. The left-hander, who was the top earner in 2015, went for the base price of Rs 1 crore.

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly expressed his pleasure at Yuvraj finding a team in the auctions and called him ‘a great player for the country in shorter format’.

“Extremely happy to see Yuvraj singh picked by mumbai ...has been a great player for the country in shorter format ..good wishes to him @YUVSTRONG12,” he posted on Twitter.

“To be honest, we had budgeted a lot more for Yuvraj and Malinga. At Rs one crore, a player like Yuvraj is probably a (biggest) steal of 12 (sic) years. He has won every trophy there is to be won,” Ambani said.

“We focussed on experience a lot as well on the youngsters. We have identified specific roles for both of them (Yuvraj and Malinga),” he added.

Yuvraj initially went unsold in the auction and it was only after he re-entered the players’ pool, Mumbai Indians bought him. In 2015, Yuvraj fetched a record Rs 16 crore deal with the Delhi franchise since then his fortunes have fallen rapidly. He was picked up by KXIP at his base of price of Rs 2 crore earlier this year.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 12:58 IST