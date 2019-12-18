e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL Auctions 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

IPL Auctions 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online

IPL Auction 2020 Live Streaming: The 13th edition of the lucrative  franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2019 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of IPL trophy.
File image of IPL trophy.(IPL)
         

The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players’ auction in Kolkata on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending. The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. With 73 players up for grabs from 332 total players in the pool, the franchises will be cautious in their approach in the beginning, and a large number of players could get sold in the final round.

Where is IPL 2020 Auction taking place?

The IPL 2020 Auction will take place in Kolkata.

At what time does the IPL 2020 Auction begin?

The IPL 2020 Auction begins at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday (December 19).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 Auction?

The IPL 2020 Auction will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 Auction online?

The online streaming of IPL 2020 Auction will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, and all the latest updates of IPL 2020 Auction on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

(With inputs from PTI)

