IPL franchises likely to be allowed to retain up to 4 players - Report

The existing eight Indian Premier League franchises, according to a report on Friday, will reportedly be allowed to retain four players ahead the upcoming mega IPL auctions.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, there were multiple of rounds of informal discussion that took place during the final days of IPL 2021 between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team representatives on the way forward.

ALSO READ| India vs Pakistan, 5-0: The long and short story of India's dominance over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The said report also states that a franchise may be allowed to retain up to three Indian players and two foreign players but the total number should not exceed four.

“It is learnt that the player purse will be INR 90 crore, and in the subsequent two years, there will be an incremental hike and the purse will go up to INR 95 crore and INR 100 crore. If a franchisee chooses to retain four players, it will have to spend around 40-45 percent of its purse, leaving it INR 36-40 crore lesser than the franchise that doesn't opt to retain any player.

“A formal announcement on the retention rule will be made immediately after the sale of two new teams which, as of Friday (October 22), is expected to happen on October 25 in Dubai. A few bidding parties have, in fact, already reached Dubai,” states the Cricbuzz report.

The Chennai Super Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs in the final in Dubai to lift their fourth IPL title earlier in October.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON