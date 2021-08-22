'IPL has to get credit for it as well': Parthiv Patel explains key reason behind Indian team's success

India's emphatic win over England at Lord's in the second Test silenced critics who questioned Virat Kohli's captaincy after the World Test Championship final defeat against New Zealand in July. It was an enthralling comeback from India who were in a precarious position going into the final day but managed to bowl out the hosts for 120 to win the match by 151 runs.

Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj rattled English batting line-up after Bumrah and Shami stitched an unbeaten 89-run stand to set up a target of 272 runs for the Joe Root-led side.

Also read: Imad Wasim says Pakistan 'one of the favourites to win T20 World Cup'

The best bit of the match was the camaraderie between all the Indian players who stepped up to support and cheer for their teammates, and when things started heating up from Day 3 onwards between India and England players, all the Indian players kept each other's backs.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel believes that the close bonding between the Indian players in the dressing room that has helped the team in achieving recent successful results.

“If you look at the Indian dressing room as of now, you see Ishant Sharma roaming around with Virat Kohli. But, you also see Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, both different characters move around. Rishabh Pant goes out with Hardik Pandya, one is from the west, the other is from the north. There are a few guys from the east I think," Parthiv said on Players Lounge podcast.

“If you look at Dinesh Karthik and Hardik/ Krunal Pandya, they are best of friends. One can’t speak English, one can’s speak Hindi and still they get along really well. I think why the Indian team is doing really well in this era is because they gel really well together and IPL has to get credit for it as well," he further added.