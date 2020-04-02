IPL in Australia leading up to T20 World Cup: Former England captain’s radical suggestion

cricket

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:07 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament that affects the global game and not just Indian cricket. It’s ability to attract the best talent, both on the pitch and off it due to the amount of opportunity it generates, gives a massive fillip to the economy of the sport. Hence, it is no surprise that the BCCI is trying its level best to look for a window to hold the tournament, even if in a curtailed format, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: ‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Sachin Tendulkar reveals how he got the chance to open innings for India

Former England captain and cricket pundit Michael Vaughan has a radical idea about how the tournament could be held along with the T20 World Cup. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan said: “Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC.”

Here’s a thought .. The IPL is played for the 5 weeks leading up to the T20 World Cup in Oz .. all players use it as the great warm up for the WC .. then the WC happens .. So important for the game that the IPL takes place but also the WC .. 👍👍 https://t.co/ftKA4c5JWv — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Shane Warne names best Pakistan XI he has played against, and it’s a stellar 90s star cast with Wasim Akram as captain

Vaughan’s comment came as reaction to a post by Australia cricket journalist Peter Lalor. IPL franchises have decided that they will have the next meeting to decide the way forward only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

The IPL was initially supposed to start from March 29 with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. It was pushed to April 15 due to the lockdown.