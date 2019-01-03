IPL just before World Cup a matter of ‘concern’ for Proteas skipper

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has admitted that the scheduling of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just before the World Cup is a matter of “concern” for him. The 34-year-old asserted that injury to one of their bowlers before the World Cup could prove to be a major blow for them.

“The obvious one for me is the IPL. It’s just before the World Cup and the last thing you want is one of your bowlers getting injured just before the tournament. It’s something that is a concern for us and we need to look at how we can play that scenario out best,” Sport24 quoted Du Plessis, as saying.

Talking about the workload on the bowlers in the wake of the World Cup, the right-hand batsman said that it is still too early to make decisions regarding the matter adding that it is important to focus on the task at hand and stay in present.

“It’s still too far out to start making decisions now that will impact the World Cup. Probably closer to the World Cup you will see us make decisions like that,” Du Plessis said.

“It’s always important to stay in the present because if you look at the World Cup the whole time you will lose sight of what’s going on in front of you,” he added.

The 2019 edition of the IPL is expected to be held in the month of March and April while the World Cup is slated to be held from May 30 to July 14 in England.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 14:16 IST