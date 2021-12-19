'Lucknow franchise is making all the right moves': Aakash predicts 3 big IPL stars as their draft picks for 2022 season

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been left mighty impressed with the "right moves" made by the Lucknow franchise ahead of the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also predicted the three players the new franchise might pick ahead of the mega auction as per their draft picks.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which had previously owned the presently-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, is the owner of the Lucknow franchise after having placed a colossal bid of INR 7090. The franchise on Friday roped in former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower as their head coach. Flower previously worked with Punjab Kings as assistant coach for the past two seasons.

On Saturday, the frachise named former India cricketer and two-time IPL-winning captain Gautam Gambhir as their mentor.

"Lucknow franchise is making all the right moves…Flower as a coach. Gambhir as a mentor. Now, waiting for the draft picks," tweeted Aakash moments after Lucknow franchise announced the appointment of Gambhir.

The former Indian opener further predicted the three players they might pick ahead of the big auction. He named former PBKS captain KL Rahul, Afghanistan international Rashid Khan and opined that one between Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya might take the final berth.

Rahul had opted to be part of the auction pool as Punjab retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. And so did Rashid as Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL winners, meanwhile couldn't accommodate both Ishan and Hardik.

The franchise also have some options in Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel, who were among the top performers from the last season for Royal Challengers Bangalore.