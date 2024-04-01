 IPL match tomorrow: RCB vs LSG - Predicting winner of Bangalore vs Lucknow, check fantasy team and pitch report | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IPL match tomorrow: RCB vs LSG - Predicting winner of Bangalore vs Lucknow, check fantasy team and pitch report

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 01, 2024 02:23 PM IST

RCB face LSG in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. RCB are currently ninth in the standings with two points in three matches, consisting of a win and two defeats. Meanwhile, LSG are sixth with two points in two games (one win and a defeat).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) and Dinesh Karthik bump their fists.(AFP)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) and Dinesh Karthik bump their fists.(AFP)

RCB began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, followed by a four-wicket win against PBKS. In their third fixture, they failed to build a winning streak, losing by seven wickets. Despite leading the Orange Cap race with 181 runs, Virat Kohli hasn't received proper support from his team's other batters.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | Shaheen Shah Afridi left disgruntled as PCB hold emergency meeting after fake statement controversy

The likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been underperforming, with Dinesh Karthik being the only other in-form batter for RCB. Anuj Rawat started off the campaign brilliantly, but has failed to replicate that in their previous two matches.

Meanwhile, LSG began their season with a 20-run defeat against RR, and then bounced back with a 21-run victory against PBKS. KL Rahul's participation remains doubtful once again, despite him featuring in all three matches. The India star wasn't expected to don the gloves in the first few matches, but has been doing so, except for the PBKS win. He wasn't supposed to feature in the match against Punjab, but batted and then was replaced by Impact Player Naveen-ul-Haq.

LSG also have some batting concerns. Quinton de Kock got a half-century in the previous game. But the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni are not in good form and one of them could lose their spot in the playing XI soon.

RCB vs LSG head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other four times, with RCB leading 3-1 in terms of head-to-head.

RCB vs LSG fantasy team

Virat Kohli (c), Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

RCB vs LSG pitch report

During RCB vs PBKS, the pitch had a patchy grass cover. The match could start slow and two-paced. There has been plenty of T20 cricket in the venue lately, and we have seen some big boundaries.

RCB vs LSG weather

The temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, with one percent chance of rain. Humidity will be around 29 percent, with 26 percent cloud cover.

RCB vs LSG win prediction

According to Google's win prediction, RCB have a 54 percent chance, compared to LSG's 46.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / IPL match tomorrow: RCB vs LSG - Predicting winner of Bangalore vs Lucknow, check fantasy team and pitch report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On