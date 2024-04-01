IPL match tomorrow: RCB vs LSG - Predicting winner of Bangalore vs Lucknow, check fantasy team and pitch report

Royal Challengers Bangalore face Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. RCB are currently ninth in the standings with two points in three matches, consisting of a win and two defeats. Meanwhile, LSG are sixth with two points in two games (one win and a defeat). Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (R) and Dinesh Karthik bump their fists.(AFP)

RCB began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener, followed by a four-wicket win against PBKS. In their third fixture, they failed to build a winning streak, losing by seven wickets. Despite leading the Orange Cap race with 181 runs, Virat Kohli hasn't received proper support from his team's other batters.

The likes of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell have been underperforming, with Dinesh Karthik being the only other in-form batter for RCB. Anuj Rawat started off the campaign brilliantly, but has failed to replicate that in their previous two matches.

Meanwhile, LSG began their season with a 20-run defeat against RR, and then bounced back with a 21-run victory against PBKS. KL Rahul's participation remains doubtful once again, despite him featuring in all three matches. The India star wasn't expected to don the gloves in the first few matches, but has been doing so, except for the PBKS win. He wasn't supposed to feature in the match against Punjab, but batted and then was replaced by Impact Player Naveen-ul-Haq.

LSG also have some batting concerns. Quinton de Kock got a half-century in the previous game. But the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni are not in good form and one of them could lose their spot in the playing XI soon.

RCB vs LSG head-to-head record

Both sides have faced each other four times, with RCB leading 3-1 in terms of head-to-head.

RCB vs LSG fantasy team

Virat Kohli (c), Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Vyshak Vijay Kumar

RCB vs LSG pitch report

During RCB vs PBKS, the pitch had a patchy grass cover. The match could start slow and two-paced. There has been plenty of T20 cricket in the venue lately, and we have seen some big boundaries.

RCB vs LSG weather

The temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius, with one percent chance of rain. Humidity will be around 29 percent, with 26 percent cloud cover.

RCB vs LSG win prediction

According to Google's win prediction, RCB have a 54 percent chance, compared to LSG's 46.