IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Brad Haddin as the new assistant coach

cricket

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:41 IST

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday announced that they have roped in former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin as their new assistant coach. The former Aussie vice-captain will join SRH’s new coach Trevor Bayliss in his support staff. Haddin, who was a member of Australia’s 2015-World Cup winning team, has previously served Australia as a fielding coach in 2017. The former batsman also served as an assistant coach to Australia A in 2016 for series against India A and South Africa teams.

Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, in a tweet, announced Haddin’s arrival to the team. “Welcome Brad Haddin as the Assistant Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad,” the tweet read.

Haddin will be replacing Simon Helmot in the team for the position. Bayliss, who has replaced Tom Moody for the head coach position, has previously worked alongside Haddin for Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers. Bayliss was the coach of the franchise while Haddin was the captain when Sixers won the Champions League T20 in 2012.

The 41-year-old retired from international cricket after 2015 Ashes series. In his career, he played 66 Tests, in which he scored 3,266 runs for Australia. Haddin also played 126 ODIs, scoring 3,122 runs in his career.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:40 IST