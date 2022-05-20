IPL takes note of Matthew Wade throwing helmet and smashing bat in dressing room, match referee passes verdict

IPL took note of Matthew Wade's outburst after being dismissed in an Indian Premier League 2022 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and reprimanded Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter. “Matthew Wade from Gujarat Titans has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai,” IPL said in statement.

Wade was found guilty of a Level 1 offence, in which the match referees decision is final, according to IPL Code of Conduct. The release further added that Wade accepted the sanction.

“Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.”

Watch: Angry Matthew Wade throws helmet, smashes bat in dressing room after controversial dismissal against RCB

Unhappy with the umpire's LBW decision against him, even though DRS showed no signs of an inside edge, Wade let his emotions flow in the dressing room.

The left-hander was seen throwing his helmet away and then smashing his bat multiple times inside the GT dressing room.

Wade, who has not been able to score big despite getting multiple opportunities at the top of the order for GT this season, was out for 16 off 13 balls on Thursday. Wade has scored only 116 runs in eight innings in the ongoing IPL season so far.

As far as the match was concerned, a fired up Virat Kohli roared back to form with a fine half-century as Royal Challengers Bangalore stayed alive in the IPL play-off race with a thumping eight-wicket win over table toppers Gujarat Titans.

Kohli (73 off 54) and captain Fa du Plessis (44 off 38) shared a match-winning 115-run opening stand before Glenn Maxwell (40 not out off 18) went ballistic to ensure the team got home in 18.4 overs.

By virtue of this win, RCB moved to fourth place in the standings with 16 points but will have to wait for the Delhi Capitals-Mumbai Indians game on Saturday to know their fate. A loss for Delhi would ensure RCB a play-off berth.

