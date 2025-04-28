IPL to feature almost 100 matches per season, home-away format to finally see light of the day, franchises speak to BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) might not actively consider bringing more teams to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Still, there are plans to expand the T20 tournament to 94 matches each season from 2028. For the uninitiated, the biggest T20 tournament in the world expanded to 74 games each season in 2022 when two more teams were included—Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. IPL to feature almost 100 matches per season, home-away format to finally see light of the day(IPL)

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed to ESPNCricinfo that the BCCI is looking to have a bigger IPL season starting in 2028, and the discussions are already underway with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

He said that the organisers eventually want to move to a format where every team plays against each other on a home-and-away basis. For this to happen, 94 games must be played in each IPL season.

"Definitely, that might be an opportunity. We've been discussing in ICC, we've been discussing in-house in BCCI. Given how the interest of the fan is changing with regard to bilateral and ICC events, in regard to franchise cricket and T20 cricket, we'll have to talk more seriously about it and see how we can create maximum value for the stakeholders of the game," Dhumal told ESPNCricinfo.

"Ideally, we'd want a larger window, or to maybe go on from 74 to 84 or 94 at some point… So that every team gets to play against every team home and away, for that, you need 94 games. Given the window and the kind of commitments that we have with regards to bilateral cricket and ICC events, that may not be possible in the short term. But given the landscape, how it is changing and evolving over the years, maybe at some point in time we would look and take that option," he added.

The IPL chairman also explained why the governing council did not want to have an 84-game IPL season in 2025, saying, "There's been so much cricket: we came back from Australia from a Test series, we had this Champions Trophy, and on top of that we have this IPL. That is why it was decided that it doesn't make sense from going from 74 to 84 [in 2025], but whenever we think that the time is opportune, we'll take that call."

Teams do not increase in IPL in the near future

Arun Dhumal also confirmed that there are no plans to increase the number of teams in the Indian T20 tournament, as ten is a good enough number for now.

"Ten is a good number for now. Paramount is the interest in the tournament and the quality of cricket that we play… I don't see any scope in the short term. Going forward, with how this whole landscape evolves, we'll take a call accordingly," said Dhumal.

"Every year, it's been growing. We are very glad how the fans have loved this tournament, and the broadcast numbers and in-stadia numbers are all phenomenal. We are hoping to carry on with this being a special edition, the 18th edition. We are very sure that it'll continue to grow in the way we've seen over the last 17 years," he added.

The IPL 2025 is turning out to be quite competitive, as the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings have punched above their weight. For the uninitiated, these three teams have yet to win the IPL. Dhumal also shed light on whom he would like to see win the trophy this year.

"Definitely, I would want somebody who has never won the tournament to lift the trophy this year. DC has done exceptionally well over the last few years, but they've not won. Punjab Kings made it to one final, and RCB, off and on, have done well. If some of these teams compete against each other in the final, we'll know for sure that we will have a new winner, then I'll be very happy for the tournament," said Dhumal.