BCCI breaks silence on why umpires are randomly checking bats in IPL matches; offender claims 'they bulk up lower part…'

This IPL 2025 has occasionally witnessed an interesting visual, with on-field umpires checking the bats of cricketers randomly. This, going forward, is set to become a norm in the Indian Premier League, with every batter going through a bat check. BCCI secretary and IPL governor Arun Dhumal has revealed that players will have to undergo the 'bat gauge', equipment that will be in possession of the umpires before taking strike. The umpires will be checking the bat everytime a player walks out to bat (AFP)

Three days ago, during Rajasthan Royals' home game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shimron Hetmyer and Phil Salt were stopped abruptly and had their bats checked. Both batters put their bats through the gauge, and only once it passed through cleanly were they allowed to carry on. With several 200-plus scores being posed already, the board decided to make the bat gauge mandatory to ensure fair play is maintained.

"Nobody should feel that somebody's got an undue advantage. The BCCI and IPL have always taken all initiatives in this direction so that the fairness of the game is maintained. We have used technology to the maximum to make sure that all decisions can be reviewed so that the games don't get unfairly affected. The idea behind this initiative is to ensure that the spirit of the game is maintained," Dhumal told The Indian Express.

The ba's width is limited to 4.25 inches (10.8 cm), with a maximum depth of 2.64 inches (6.7 cm) and edges not exceeding 1.56 inches (4.0 cm). The handle must not exceed 52% of the bat’s total length. Covering materials are restricted to a thickness of 0.04 inches (0.1 cm), and any toe protection must be no thicker than 0.12 inches (0.3 cm). Additionally, the bat must pass smoothly through the official bat gauge.

There's more to it

As per the rules, the bats of the two opening batters will be checked by the fourth umpire before they enter the field, while the two on-field officials will cross-examine every other batter. Earlier, the bat check was conducted on the eve of the match, but after certain players returned the following day with different bats, the loophole was discovered.

"They bulk up the lower part of the bat since that is the area of the bat where the batsmen try to make contact with the ball. More wood around the 'sweet spot' and less wood close to the handle gives more power to strokes," an international batsman, experienced with oversized bats, told Express.

These routine checks under IPL rules carry no direct penalties, but non-compliance requires the player to switch bats. However, breaches can lead to severe consequences, as seen in the 2023 English County Championship when Essex lost 12 points after Feroze Khushi's oversized bat was detected mid-innings, ultimately costing them a higher place in the standings.

During Mumbai Indians' match against Delhi Capitals, captain Hardik Pandya's bat was checked too, but he escaped without a scratch. However, last evening against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders's Sunil Narine faced a bit of an embarrassment when he bat couldn't slide through the bat gauge, forcing the opener to switch his blade before taking strike. Anrich Nortje had to change his bat too.