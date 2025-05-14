IPL tweaks rule for last leg of 2025 season amid headache over 'non-availability of foreign players'

Amid the headache over the availability of foreign players for the final leg of the IPL 2025 season, which will resume on May 17 in Bengaluru, the IPL has agreed to tweak the replacement player rule. Franchisees will now be able to make temporary signings only for the remaining 16 games of the season, but none of these players will be eligible for retention for the next auction. Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc is unlikely to return for last leg of IPL 2025 season(Surjeet Yadav)

IPL 2025 was suspended last Friday (May 9) due to an India-Pakistan military showdown, triggered by the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A day after its suspension, a ceasefire between the two countries was announced, paving the way for IPL's resumption. While the majority of foreign players have agreed to return or have already resumed training in India for the last leg of the IPL season, a few have withdrawn.

According to the league's rules, teams can sign a replacement player in the event of injury or sickness during or before the team's 12th game in the season. However, the IPL has decided to change the rule only for these final 16 games of the 2025 season, allowing temporary signings who won't be eligible for retention.

"Given the non-availability of certain foreign players due to national commitments or personal reasons or any injury or illness, Temporary Replacement Players will be allowed until the conclusion of this tournament," the league said in its memo.

"This decision is subject to the condition that the Temporary Replacement players taken from this point forward will not be eligible for retention in the following year. Temporary Replacement players will have to register for the IPL Player Auction 2026."

However, the IPL further clarified that players who were signed as replacements before the league's suspension will remain eligible for retention.

IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday with Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosting defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders.