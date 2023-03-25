‘We don’t have much hope, he was one of our bowling mainstays': CSK fret over star pacer's fitness ahead of IPL 2023

The upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway from March 31 and a few franchises are already fretting over injuries. While Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are two of the biggest names in the list of absentees due to injury, and Shreyas Iyer is another key player, who is likely to join the duo.

CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener(IPL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per latest reports Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mukesh Choudhary and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) quick Moshin Khan are also in danger of missing the tournament. Choudhary's fitness is undergoing rehabilation for his back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The CSK quick had an impressive season last year, during which he scalped 16 wickets in 13 games. Following his rich outing in the lucrative T20 league, he took part in few List A matches, representing his state team Maharashtra but has remained on the sideline since December.

Also Read | 'Prithvi Shaw will have his biggest season in IPL 2023': Ricky Ponting's colossal prediction

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had bad news for the fans. "We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out," the franchise CEO told Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Cricbuzz report further stated that Moshin too is nursing an injury but unlike Choudhary he is currently practicing with the franchise in Lucknow and will hope to regain complete fitness as the tournament proceeds. However, LSG officials have not predicted about the pacer's availability on whether or not he will be in a position to take the field.

Also Read | 'MS Dhoni is of an age where....': Matthew Hayden raises alarming 'decline of CSK' concern

Moshin left his stamp in the 9 IPL appearances he made in the previous season, during which he claimed 14 wickets at an economy rate of below six.

CSK will take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in the tournament opener, while LSG will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on April 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON