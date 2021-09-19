Fans left scratching their heads as Wasim Jaffer sends Twitter into a fix with a cryptic tweet ahead of MI vs CSK clash

Sunday, September 19, not only marks the return of IPL 2021 but also the comeback of Wasim Jaffer's “players to watch out for” tweets. Ahead of the first game of the second phase between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, former India opener Jaffer, who became famous for his puzzling tweets during the opening half of IPL 14, posted another one for the fans.

Usually, fans are quick to decode the message and post their responses on the micro-blogging site. This time, they were left scratching their heads as Jaffer dished out a curveball.

On Sunday, Jaffer shared a Bollywood still featuring Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan from the movie 'Darr' on his Twitter handle. He captioned the image:

“Watchout for these 2 tonight. #CSKvMI #IPL2021.”

While fans were able to decode that one of the players is Rahul Chahar (as Shah Rukh Khan's character name in the movie was Rahul), they were not able to figure out whether Jaffer meant Kieron Pollard (as Juhi Chawla's name in the movie was Kiran) or Piyush Chawla, who shares the same surname as the famous actress.

There is a possibility that Jaffer could have meant the big-hitting Windies all-rounder Pollard as he played on of the best knocks in the history of IPL to help Mumbai beat Chennai in the first leg of the tournament.

When the two teams faced off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 1, Pollard's bombastic knock of 87, off just 34 balls, guided Mumbai to chasing 218 in 20 overs. In the first innings, Pollard returned with bowling figures of 2/12 in 2 overs.

Currently, Chennai sit second in the standings with 10 points from 7 games. On the other hand, two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians are fourth with four wins (8 points) after 7 games.