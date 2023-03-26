'I am at 99 percent': After ordinary 2022, Gujarat Titans pacer develops 'special delivery' for IPL 2023

Another exciting edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) awaits for us and the preparations for the same have already begum. Most of the players have assembled at their respective camps and intra squad matches are already underway. Defending champions Gujarat Titans will kick-off the 16th edition of the cash rich league against heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Friday. Ahead of the much-awaited contest, which also marks the annual return of CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Gujarat pacer Shivam Mavi fired a big warning to the opposition.

The pacer, who had a pretty ordinary season the previous year, said he is working on a "special delivery" for the forthcoming edition, and he's very close towards perfecting it. "I have planned a special delivery for this IPL, will not mention here what it is but hopefully I am able to execute it and then I will talk about it. I am at 99 per cent with it, the work is still in progress," the pacer was quoted by PTI as saying during a media interaction on Saturday evening.

Mavi managed just five wickets from six matches at an economy of 10.32. However, he showed immense improvement in the domestic season, which helped him earn his India debut earlier this year. He took 14 wickets in seven matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, finishing as the 10th-highest wicket-taker. In Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, he claimed 10 wickets in seven games.

Mavi also said the Gujarat have bolstered their bench strength and boasts of a lot of depth in batting line-up. "The kind of cricket we played last year wherein everyone played their respective roles, similarly, this year too we would want to play our roles. But this year we also have bolstered our bench strength, we felt we lacked on this front so we worked on it," he said.

Mavi added: "You would have witnessed that (lower order) batting has become very important for all teams in the last 1-2 years, irrespective of the teams whether it is your country or IPL or any domestic side. If you are able to execute 2-3 hits then it is very beneficial to your side. I am backing myself to score say 30-35 runs towards the end with the tail-end batters."

