Australia's Steve Smith.(AFP)
IPL 2021 auction: The stars with 2 crore base price and their possible suitors

  • Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:37 PM IST

The mini auction ahead of IPL 2021 is slated to be a cracker of an affair with several top international and India stars in the mix after being released by their former employers. Big money is set to be splashed as teams like Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore are going in for another rejig.

KXIP have 9 available slots and can buy 5 overseas players. RCB have 11 slots and place for 3 foreigners. Rajasthan Royals too have 9 slots available and will be in the fray for a big fish after letting go of former captain Steve Smith.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021 auction - Two Indians in 2 crore base price, KXIP with most money

Here are the 10 players who have opted to keep the maximum base price of 2 crore and who we think could be their most likely suitor or suitors.

1) Steve Smith - The Australian was let go by Rajasthan Royals after a below par season in 2020. T20 isn't Smith's strongest format and RR must have realised they can do better with the money they were paying the Aussie.

RCB will be looking at a replacement for Aaron Finch and could go for Smith. Kohli can open with Padikkal and that opens the space for Smith at number 3 followed by de Villiers.

The other team who could bid for Smith is Delhi Capitals, who will be tempted to add more solidity to their batting, given the frailty of their top order. Don't forget it's Ponting's team and he won't mind adding a senior Aussie to the mix who could support the young captain Shreyas Iyer.

2) Harbhajan Singh - It has been 14 years since he won the WT20 and 10 yeas since he won the ICC World Cup, but Harbhajan Singh is still going strong. Yes, he didn't participate in last season's IPL and fitness will be a key issue that teams will be looking at. But Bhajji's 4 overs can be as good as gold still.

CSK are looking to rebuild, and are unlikely to shell out such a big price for a former player. KXIP with their bagful could look to add him to their line-up. Champions Mumbai Indians' only possible chink last season was their almost barren spin cupboard and they might be tempted to get their former captain back.

ALSO READ: Will IPL reward Test stars like Cheteshwar Pujara on the auction table?

3) Moeen Ali - He was expected to get the axe at RCB and the England all-rounder could find it hard to get a team at this auction. He isn't a big wicket-taker and his batting too doesn't inspire a lot of confidence in this format. He has taken a big risk by choosing the top base price for himself.

4) Shakib Al Hasan - The Bangladeshi all-rounder is back with a bang after his international ban and could draw some attention from teams with a fat purse. KXIP are expected to be in the fray and so are RCB.

He is a player who fits the bill for a team like Rajasthan Royals and they could well look to get the most out of the all-rounder.

5) Glenn Maxwell - He was a huge flop last season but Glenn Maxwell somehow manages to attract big bids in the IPL. Not sure whether there will be a bidding war this time but he will be picked by someone.

A hunch says it could be CSK. Dwayne Bravo isn't the force he used to be and CSK needs a player who can give them a 'move on'. Expect MS Dhoni to extract the best out of Big Show.

6) Jason Roy - Which team needs an explosive opener? Perhaps Kolkata Knight Riders. They haven't been able to replace Chris Lynn and as we saw last season, the Knight Riders need someone who can allow Shubman Gill to settle in. Banton has been released and Narine can't be punted upon for an entire season. They don't have a lot of cash in the bag but Roy could be a smart buy if others don't bid.

7) Kedar Jadhav - Kedar Jadhav is often brawn over brain in his batting and it seems he has gone the same route while choosing his base price. At 2 crore, he might not find any takers, unless KXIP are in the mood to splash.

8) Sam Billings - Billings is a good player and any team looking for a solid, yet adventurous overseas batsman should go for him. It's a pity the auction will take place before he can show his skills in the T20I series against India. He could draw interest from champs Mumbai Indians as a back-up option or from the Royals.

9) Mark Wood - A sure shot target for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli's team needs teeth in the fast bowling department and Mark Wood's pace and accuracy could be the answer for them.

10) Liam Plunkett - The England paceman is too costly for a 2 crore base price. Should have gone for a lesser number, that would have increased his chances of being picked up.


