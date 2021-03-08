‘Hope Axar and Ashwin have some wickets left’: Ricky Ponting excited to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021

After having a memorable Test series against England at home, off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel will team up for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The tournament begins on April 9 in Chennai while the Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on April 10 in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, DC coach and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting took to Twitter and expressed his excitement ahead of a fresh IPL season. He also hoped that Axar and Ashwin ‘have some wickets left’ and Rishabh Pant has ‘more runs to make’ after shining against England in the recently-concluded 4-match Test series which India won 3-1.

ALSO READ | 'It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed': Inzamam Ul Haq says he hasn't come across a player like Rishabh Pant

“Can't wait to get over to @delhicapitals and get to work. Hope @akshar2026 and @ashwinravi99 have some wickets left after taking all of them in the last month, and @rishabhpant17 has more runs to make!”: tweeted Ponting.

Both Axar and Rishabh responded to Ponting’s tweet. “See you soon, coach,” tweeted the off-spinner while the Pant wrote, “Hahhahaha waiting for you Rick.”

Spin duo Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel left no stone unturned in tearing England’s batting line-up apart in the recently concluded 4-match Test series. They picked up a 5-wicket haul apiece in the second innings of the final Test to help India defeat Joe Root & Co by an innings and 25 in Ahmedabad and clinch the series 3-1.

They ended the series sharing 59 wickets among each other. While Ashwin scalped 32 in four games, Axar bagged 27 after missing out on the series opener in Chennai.

ALSO READ | 'Matches made in heaven': Afridi confirms daughter's engagement with Pak pacer

Pant, on the other hand, was the third-highest leading run-scorer in the Test series. He amassed 270 runs in six innings at an average of 54, including a century and two fifty-plus scores. The youngster also impressed the fans and experts with his glovework on turning tracks.