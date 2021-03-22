Home / Cricket / Ipl / IPL 2021: 'I would draft him first in my T20 team,' James Neesham's massive praise for Mumbai Indians all-rounder
ipl

IPL 2021: 'I would draft him first in my T20 team,' James Neesham's massive praise for Mumbai Indians all-rounder

IPL 2021: James Neesham will pick Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder as his first pick in his T20 XI.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:36 PM IST
James Neesham will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021(Getty Images)

Jimmy Neesham is headed to Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2021 after the five-time champions picked up the New Zealand all-rounder for his base price or 50 lakh. Neesham, who has earlier represented Delhi Capitals in 2014 and Punjab Kings more recently last year, has heard talks of him being the 'back-up' all-rounder option in the presence of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and more importantly Kieron Pollard of West Indies as both are overseas players.

In a candid chat, Neesham says he doesn't mind that tag, praising Pollard for what he's achieved in the world of T20 cricket. Pollard has been a staple for Mumbai Indians since 2010, having scored over 3000 runs for the franchise with 15 half-centuries. Recently, he became just the third cricketer to smash six sixes in an over in international cricket, achieving the feat in a T20 against Sri Lanka. Neesham says Pollard would, in fact, be the first name in his list of T20 XI.

"There’s no shame in being a back up to Kieron Pollard. I think in the world of T20 cricket, I would draft him first if I have to make my own team. He’s an unbelievable hitter. I think we’ve seen that. He’s played some 500 T20s, a record that’s unbelievable," Neesham said on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘All geared up': Raina, Pujara begin preparations for IPL 2021 - WATCH

IPL 2021: KKR players begin quarantine ahead of training camp

Taking advantage of the upcoming IPL is going to be huge: Eoin Morgan

IPL 2021: Players from Ind-Eng series can enter bubbles without quarantining

Last season, Neesham played just five matches for Punjab Kings, scoring 19 runs and taking three wickets. This year too, Neesham understands that the opportunities might be limited, but is gearing to give his best shot in whatever chances he gets.

"I’m not grumpy as being described a back-up but I think it’s important in the IPL that you contribute any way you can even if you’re not on the playing field. I wouldn’t say that’s why I was picked up though. It doesn’t matter if you play one game, two games or 12, at the end of the day it’s about helping the team win," the New Zealand all-rounder added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl james neesham jimmy neesham mumbai indians kieron pollard
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP