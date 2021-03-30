‘Quarantining and getting those reps in’: Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad, sweats it out in quarantine

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is looking forward to returning to professional cricket after a short break he took for his marriage. He has joined the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad and is currently serving a 7-day mandatory quarantine ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021.

Bumrah is yet to hit the field for his training but he is leaving no stone unturned to get into the groove. The pacer has begun preparations for the IPL 2021 in the quarantine itself. On Tuesday, he shared a glimpse of his workout routine.

“Quarantining and getting those reps in,” Bumrah tweeted.

Bumrah missed the last two Tests and the whole white-ball leg against England as he had taken leave for his marriage. He tied the knot with sports presenter and anchor Sanjana Ganesan on March 15.

As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions.

On Monday, skipper Rohit Sharma, Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), and Suryakumar Yadav linked up with the Mumbai Indians squad.

“Firstly really happy and very proud to represent India. It was always my dream to play for the country. It feels great and I was really happy to be part of such an amazing unit. And now, that role is over and I am back to my Mumbai Indians family. Looking ahead to unbelievable times ahead,” said Suryakumar in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2021 will kick off from April 9 and in the tournament opener, defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

(With Agency Inputs)