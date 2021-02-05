IPL Auction 2021: 21 capped Indians among 1097 players to register for player auction

The player auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League will take place on February 18 and it has yet again proved to be a massive draw with more a thousand hopeful cricketers registering themselves for it.

An official mail from BCCI on Friday put the total number of registrations at a whopping 1097 which includes 21 Indian cricketers who have represented the country at the international stage.

Full list of players released and retained by teams ahead IPL 2021

"The IPL Player Registration closed on 4th February, 2021 with 1097 players (814 Indian and 283 overseas players) signing up to be a part of the IPL 2021 Player Auction set to take place in Chennai on 18th February, 2021. The Auction will begin from 3 pm onwards. The players list incorporates 207 capped, 863 uncapped and 27 Associate players," the mail stated.

Here is the country-wise and experience-wise detailed break down:

ALSO READ:

Capped Indian (21 players), Capped International (186 players), Associate (27 players), Uncapped Indian players who have played at least 1 IPL match (50 players), Overseas uncapped players who have played at least 1 IPL match (2 players), Uncapped Indians (743 players), Uncapped International (68 players)

The country-wise breakdown of 283 overseas players:

Afghanistan 30, Australia 42, Bangladesh 5, England 21, Ireland 2, Nepal 8, Netherlands 1, New Zealand 29, Scotland 7, South Africa 38, Sri Lanka 31, UAE 9, USA 2, West Indies 56, Zimbabwe 2.