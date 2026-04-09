Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars score after 2 overs is 4/1
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 4/1 after 2 overs, Abdullah Shafique at 2 runs and Haseebullah Khan at 2 runs
- 1 Mins agoLahore Qalandars at 4/1 after 2 overs
- 11 Mins agoLahore Qalandars at 2/1 after 1 overs
- 12 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Mohammad Naeem is out and Lahore Qalandars at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
- 29 Mins agoIslamabad United Playing XI
- 29 Mins agoLahore Qalandars Playing XI
- 41 Mins agoToss Update
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026. Match will start on 09 Apr 2026 at 03:00 PM
Venue : National Stadium, Karachi
Lahore Qalandars squad -
Sikandar Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Ryan Burl, Asif Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rubin Hermann, Daniel Sams, Dunith Wellalage, Maaz Khan, Haris Rauf, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naeem, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan
Islamabad United squad -
Imad Wasim, Devon Conway, Andries Gous, Mark Chapman, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Shadab Khan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Max Bryant, Muhammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Nisar Ahmad, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Salman Mirza, Hamza Sajjad, Sameer Minhas
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 4/1 after 2 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique 2 (6)
Haseebullah Khan 2 (5)
Islamabad United
Richard Gleeson 0/2 (1)
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars at 2/1 after 1 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score:
Lahore Qalandars
Haseebullah Khan 1 (4)
Abdullah Shafique 1 (1)
Islamabad United
Imad Wasim 1/2 (1)
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Mohammad Naeem is out and Lahore Qalandars at 1/1 after 0.2 overs
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: OUT! c Sameer Minhas b Imad Wasim.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Scores: Islamabad United Playing XI
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United (Playing XI) - Devon Conway (WK), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Haider Ali, Mark Chapman, Shadab Khan (C), Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Irshad.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Scores: Lahore Qalandars Playing XI
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Lahore Qalandars (Playing XI) - Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Rubin Hermann, Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Ryan Burl, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haseebullah Khan (WK), Haris Rauf, Ubaid Shah, Mustafizur Rahman.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Toss Update
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Score: Islamabad United won the toss and elected to field
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Details
Match 16 of Pakistan Super League, 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to be held at National Stadium, Karachi at 03:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.