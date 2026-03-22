MS Dhoni gets rousing reception at Chepauk; crowd goes wild; female fan breaks down - Watch
Ahead of the CSK special event Roar, MS Dhoni got a rousing reception at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
MS Dhoni continues to remain synonymous with the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The former India captain, fondly known as Thala, is a crowd favourite in Chennai, and wherever he goes, the fans follow. Ever since his international retirement in 2020, everyone has been wondering when Dhoni will call time on his IPL career. Just as in the previous few years, chatter is there this season as well about whether the wicketkeeper-batter will bid adieu to the T20 tournament once the 2026 season comes to an end.
On Sunday, fans were given entry inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium, fondly known as Chepauk, for the special Roar event. Before the tournament began, Dhoni entered the arena to a rousing reception, with fans going absolutely wild inside the venue.
A female fan was seen shedding tears of joy as she was unable to control her excitement upon seeing Dhoni live. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain maintained his cool and just walked to his destination without showcasing any emotions.
Also Read: MS Dhoni predicted to be ‘more hands-off’ in IPL 2026: ‘Most likely his last year in the yellow jersey’
Dhoni has been with CSK for all seasons, barring two. He has led the franchise to five IPL titles, and is one of the most successful IPL captains, alongside Rohit Sharma. In his IPL career, the 44-year-old has played 278 matches, scoring more than 5000 runs, and is arguably the most-loved cricketer in India.
Sanju Samson, the T20 World Cup player of the tournament, who joined CSK last season after being traded by the Rajasthan Royals, also received a thunderous welcome once he entered the ground for a training session.
All you need to know about the ROAR event
CSK is hosting the first-ever ROAR 2026 fan event on Sunday, and the proceedings will introduce the entire squad to a full house. The event will also mark the attendance from former CSK players such as Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Matthew Hayden, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Subramanium Badrinath and Dwayne Bravo.
Later in the evening, AR Rahman and Sivakarthikeyan will entertain the audience with their songs.
Speaking of the IPL 2026 season, the tournament will get underway on Saturday, March 28, with the opener between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad will begin their season on March 30 against the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
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