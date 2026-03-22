MS Dhoni gets rousing reception at Chepauk; crowd goes wild; female fan breaks down - Watch

MS Dhoni continues to remain synonymous with the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. The former India captain, fondly known as Thala, is a crowd favourite in Chennai, and wherever he goes, the fans follow. Ever since his international retirement in 2020, everyone has been wondering when Dhoni will call time on his IPL career. Just as in the previous few years, chatter is there this season as well about whether the wicketkeeper-batter will bid adieu to the T20 tournament once the 2026 season comes to an end. MS Dhoni got a rousing reception at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (CSK - X)

On Sunday, fans were given entry inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium, fondly known as Chepauk, for the special Roar event. Before the tournament began, Dhoni entered the arena to a rousing reception, with fans going absolutely wild inside the venue.

A female fan was seen shedding tears of joy as she was unable to control her excitement upon seeing Dhoni live. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain maintained his cool and just walked to his destination without showcasing any emotions.