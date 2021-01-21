Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’
The preparations for the 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) have begun as all the 8 franchises on Wednesday announced the list of released and retained players. The teams have made some serious calls while parting ways with some of the big names ahead of the mini-auction, which is likely to be held next month.
Meanwhile, former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel took a dig on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on getting 'released after being retired'. The former cricketer took to Twitter and wrote, “An absolute honour to be released after being retired . ... thank you @RCBTweets.”
Here’s the tweet:
RCB, on the other hand, didn’t mention the word ‘release’ while describing Parthiv’s departure in the official statement.
“Parthiv Patel, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket is the other obvious omission from the squad,” the RCB statement read.
ALSO READ | IPL 2021 player retention: Full list of players released & retained by teams
Parthiv, who remains the youngest wicket-keeper to play Test cricket, joined RCB in the 2018 edition and also played the role of an opener. He played 20 matches for the franchise and amassed 526 runs. However, he didn’t find a spot in the playing XI throughout the last season which held in the UAE.
Last month, on December 9, Parthiv announced his retirement from the international cricketer. Later, he joined his former franchise Mumbai Indians as a talent scout.
For the upcoming IPL season, RCB have retained a total of 12 players from the squad of 2020.
RCB retained players: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.
RCB Released Players: Umesh Yadav, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Aaron Finch, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Gurkeerat Mann, Shivam Dube, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel (retired).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parthiv takes a dig at RCB on getting ‘released after being retired’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Here is how much money each team has left for auction
- IPL: With the IPL 2021 auction not too far, we take a look at the purse available to all eight teams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 player retention: Full list of players released & retained by teams
- IPL 2021: Here is the full list of players retained and released by all eight franchises.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 retention: Samson new RR captain; Smith, Malinga, Maxwell released
- A few big names were released from their respective franchises, including Steve Smith, who has been replaced by Sanju Samson as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Royals release skipper Steve Smith ahead of auctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Royals appoint new Group CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Moody returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad camp, this time as Director of Cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2020: ‘Nothing was going my way, pressure was real’ - Andre Russell on what went wrong in UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More people searched IPL than coronavirus in India as Indian Premier League emerges top trending query on Google
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL looks to add two new teams for 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘You win four of your first seven matches’: Aakash Chopra questions if Dinesh Karthik really gave up KKR captaincy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He plays the game very aggressively’: Suryakumar reveals details about IPL 2020 banter with Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Imagine if we had those players’: KXIP co-owner rues letting three youngsters go ahead of IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not choosing Virat Kohli, will keep Suryakumar Yadav at No. 3’: Ashish Nehra picks his best team of IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He played almost all matches, but form was not seen at all’: Aakash Chopra names RCB’s ‘biggest disappointment’ of IPL 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox