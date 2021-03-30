'We don't talk a lot of sense': RR's Samson reveals conversations he has with Ben Stokes after hitting a boundary

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson revealed the quality rapport he shares with his teammates, especially with Ben Stokes when they are batting together.

Samson answered several fan questions, with the video uploaded by the franchise on social media. He stated that when the duo is out in the middle together, they don't really talk a lot of sense.

When asked what cricketers talk about after they hit a boundary, Samson said: "It can be anything. It depends on the partner you are batting with. So, if I am batting with Stokesy (Ben Stokes), I don’t think we talk a lot of sense there. We just smile about it and react like it was a great shot and then decide what to do next ball."

After the departure of former skipper Steve Smith (to Delhi Capitals), Kerela batsman Samson will lead the franchise for the first time. He will be under immense pressure as he will have the responsibility of helping RR recover from their eighth-place finish last season.

Sanju, however, isn't letting the weight of the occasion get to him and said he is raring to go.

"I am very much excited to do this role for my team. I started being a Royal when I was 18 and now I am 26, the team has given me this role, I am really excited and looking forward to it," said Sanju.

The 26-year-old had a decent campaign in the UAE. In 14 matches, he scored 375 runs at a strike-rate of 158.89. He smashed three fifties and his highest score was 85.

The onus will also be on Stokes to deliver the goods, who was a part of England's long tour of India across all three formats. In the eight matches IPL he played during IPL 2020, Stoke scored 285 runs, including an innings of 107 not out, but only pocketed two wickets.

If RR are to recover from last season's debacle, they will need their main players to be firing from game 1. The Rajasthan outfit will begin their campaign against Punjab Kings in Mumbai on April 12.