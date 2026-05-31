Virat Kohli limps while running between wickets after smashing his fastest IPL fifty: ‘Don’t remember the last time…’

Meanwhile, Tim David formed a partnership with Kohli, as the latter also stitched together his fastest IPL half-century, off 25 balls. He also hit seven fours and two sixes to reach the milestone.

Fighting fatigue and a hamstring issue, Virat Kohli was limping and yet anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their run chase in their IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans. On Sunday, GT set a target of 156 runs in Ahmedabad, and RCB got off to a strong start in the run chase. But after Venkatesh Iyer's (32) dismissal in the fifth over, the RCB batting order began to wobble as Devdutt Padikkal (1), Rajat Patidar (15) and Krunal Pandya (1) departed early. ( RCB vs GT IPL 2026 HIGHLIGHTS )

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Virat Kohli struggles with right hamstring/thigh issue In the 11th over, the early signs of Kohli struggling while running were visible. He called for the physio after completing a double. He was seen to be feeling some discomfort in his right hamstring/thigh. After getting hydrated, he was fine to resume.

Then, in the 13th over as he took a single after guiding a Rashid Khan delivery to square leg, he once again hobbled to the non-striker's end.

Meanwhile, even commentator Harsha Bhogle exclaimed on-air that Kohli 'is struggling'. Commentating for the broadcasters, Bhogle said, "He's struggling. Virat Kohli is struggling, and I don't remember the last time I said that."

David lost his wicket in the final delivery of the 14th over. Receiving a short length delivery from Arshad Khan, he ended up outside edging it to Buttler for a catch. The umpire was initially non-responsive, and GT reviewed the decision. There was a clear spike on UltraEdge, and the umpire had to change his decision after David departed for 24 off 17 balls, leaving RCB at 132/5.

But Kohli remained, eventually unbeatan at 75* off 42 balls, packed with nine fours and three sixes, as RCB got to 161/5 in 18 overs, winning by five wickets. The result saw them defend their IPL title, and also get their second trophy.

It was a total batting collapse from GT in the first innings as they crumbled for 155/8 in 20 overs Washington Sundar's unbeaten 37-ball 50* was the only positive as batters came and left. Openers Shubamn Gill (10) and Sai Sudharsan (12) departed early, and so did Nishant Sindhu (20). Jos Buttler (19) failed to build on his start. Meanwhile, middle order batters Arshad Khan (15), Rahul Tewatia (7) and Jason Holder (7) flopped. For RCB, Rasikh Salam took three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two-wicket hauls.