Irani Cup 2019, Vidarbha vs Rest of India, Day 2 in Nagpur: As it happened

Vidarbha end on 245/6 and are 85 runs behind.

Follow the highlights below -

16:32 hrs IST Stumps Brilliant day of cricket, ROI with their noses slightly ahead, but Vidarbha fought back from a similar situation in the Ranji final and there is no reason why their tail does not wag again. Rahane was good with his bowling changes and the ROI bowlers were disciplined all day. The injury to K Gowtham was critical, and how will the rest of the bowling cope up remains to be seen. Vidarbha end on 245/6 and are 85 runs behind.





16:14 hrs IST Ankit Rajpoot strikes Good pacy ball on the off stump, it shapes back in late and traps Sarwate right in front. Good ball, ROI get the timely strike, and the bowler has delivered for Ajinkya Rahane





16:04 hrs IST Vidarbha going strong (220/5) The partnership is still going strong and although they are still trailing by 112 runs, Vidarbha are looking to end the Day on a high. They started well and if they can finish the day without losing a wicket, they will be in a good position to take the lead in the first innings. Vidarbha 220/5





15:36 hrs IST Akshay Wadkar steady (Vidarbha 197/5) 31 off 59 balls - A steady innings from Akshay Wadkar and Vidarbha have bounced back after losing those quick wickets. On the other hand, the new ball is due in two overs and that can turn the game once again in Rest of India’s favour. Vidarbha 197/5





15:15 hrs IST Vidarbha fight back (183/5) Aditya Sarwate and Akshay Wadkar are trying to steady the Vidarbha innings at the moment with the Ranji Trophy winners losing three quick wickets. The pitch has helped the spinners till now and the onus will be on Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to get rid of the batsmen quickly. VID 182/5





14:45 hrs IST Tea break (171/5) Vidarbha have lost another wicket as they lose Ganesh Satish on the stroke of Tea. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja traps the batsman LBW as Satish heads back into the hut for 48. Vidarbha still trail by 159 runs.





14:25 hrs IST 2nd wicket for Gowtham (149/4) K Gowtham picks his second wicket of the day as he gets rid of Mohit Kale for just 1. The batsmen tried to cut the ball but gives away an easy catch to keeper. Vidarbha have lost their fourth wicket of the innings.





13:55 hrs IST Jadeja provides breakthrough (146/3) Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has managed to break this dangerous partnership as he gets rid of Sanjay Raghunath for 66. Tossed up delivery from Jadeja and the batsman hits the ball into the hands of Hanuma Vihari, who was fielding at short cover.





13:35 hrs IST Partnership Sanjay Raghunath and Ganesh Satish have brought up their fifty run stand in the innings. So far, the duo have displayed cautious cricket and are keeping the scoreboard ticking with an occasional boundary.





13:05 hrs IST Fifty for Raghunath Opener Sanjay Raghunath has held the innings together from one end and he completes his well-deserved half-century. He is also building a good partnership with Ganesh Satish as the duo are going towards a fifty run stand now.





12:40 hrs IST Second session begins The two teams are back in the middle and we are about to get underway in the post-lunch session of the day. Raghunath is on the verge of completing his well-deserved half-century while Satish will look to hold fort on the other end.





12:01 hrs IST Vidarbha cross 100 at stroke of lunch Sanjay Raghunath and Ganesh Satish have steadied the Vidarbha ship after the fall two wickets in quick succession. The duo have batted well so far and put on 22-run partnership to take Vidarbha at 106/2 at the end of first session.





11:30 hrs IST Chahar strikes (82/2) Vidarbha have lost their second wicket of the day as Rahul Chahar gets rid of Atharwa Taide. The spinner traps Taide LBW after the latter missed the line of a regular leg spinning delivery. Second wicket of the day for ROI.





11:00 hrs IST Breakthrough for ROI (50/1) Rest of India have finally managed to break the opening stand as K Gowtham gets rid of Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal for 27. Fazal edges the ball into the hands of the keeper but he remained unmoved as ROI players jumped up to appeal. After thinking for a long time, the on field umpire raises his finger.





10:30 hrs IST Partnership building Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Raghunath have added 38 runs in 15 overs and they were able to tackle the fast bowlers easily in the opening exchanges of the day. Spinners have been introduced into the attack by Rest of India now.





10:00 hrs IST Steady opening stand Skipper Faiz Fazal and Sanjay Raghunath have started well in their first innings and they will look to put on a good partnership for the opening wicket. Pacers Ankit Rajpoot and Tanveer Ul-Haq will look to break this stand as soon as possible.



