Sunday, May 5, 2024
    Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Live Score: 1st Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024 to start at 04:30 PM

    May 5, 2024 3:30 PM IST
    Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Live Score, 1st Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024
    Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    Ireland Women squad -
    Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Rebecca Stokell, Eimear Richardson, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Amy Hunter, Joanna Loughran, Alana Dalzell, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey, Jane Maguire
    Scotland Women squad -
    Ellen Watson, Lorna Jack, Saskia Horley, Darcey Carter, Kathryn Bryce, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ailsa Lister, Sarah Bryce, Abtaha Maqsood, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Katherine Fraser, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater    ...Read More

    Ireland Women vs Scotland Women Match Details
    1st Semi-Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2024 between Ireland Women and Scotland Women to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

