Irfan Pathan loses cool at brother Yusuf over run out, verbal spat ensues after horrific mix-up in WCL 2024 match

Controversy ensued during a World Championship of Legends (WCL) match between India and the South Africa Champions this week, as brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan came at loggerheads over a miscommunication which led to the former's run out. The incident occurred on the first ball of the 19th over when Irfan played a lofted shot off Dale Steyn's delivery. Irfan Pathan wasn't too happy with his brother Yusuf after a mix-up resulted in a run out(X)

The ball landed safely between two onrushing fielders, prompting Irfan and Yusuf to attempt a risky second run. Irfan was determined to go for it, but Yusuf hesitated after initially agreeing, leading to Irfan's dismissal as Steyn swiftly collected the ball and dislodged the bails.

The mix-up left Irfan visibly frustrated, and he didn't hold back from expressing his displeasure towards Yusuf. This unfortunate run-out added to the pressure on India, which was already struggling in its chase of South Africa's formidable total of 210/8.

Watch the run out here:

The tournament, launched this year, sees some of the retired cricketing legends returning to action. India Champions is captained by former World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and features Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, and Robin Uthappa, in addition to the Pathan brothers.

Despite the setback, India managed to put up a fight, needing 153 runs to qualify for the semi-finals. Although they lost the match by 54 runs, their effort saw them reaching 156/6 in 20 overs, which was enough to advance to the next stage and simultaneously dash South Africa's hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

South Africa's innings was bolstered by strong performances from Jacques Synman and wicketkeeper Richard Levi. Synman, who had scored an unbeaten 82 against Pakistan in the previous game, continued his fine form with a blistering 73 off 43 balls, including 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Levi complemented him with a quickfire 60 off 25 balls, featuring 5 sixes and as many boundaries, ensuring their team posted a challenging total.

India's bowlers staged a late comeback during the death overs, but the damage had been done. South Africa's dominant batting display set a target that proved too steep for India to chase.