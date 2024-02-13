'Off-side game like Dada': Irfan Pathan namedrops Sourav Ganguly to reserve high praise for India star

Indian vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah produced a reverse swing masterclass while opener Yashasvi Jaiswal extended his free-scoring run to seal a famous win for Rohit Sharma’s Team India in the 2nd Test against England. Pacer Bumrah claimed six for 46 before taking three wickets in the 2nd innings to set up Team India's massive 128-run win over Ben Stokes and Co. at Visakhapatnam. Emerging as India's standout performer with the willow, youngster Jaiswal slammed his maiden double century to help Bumrah-inspired India level the five-match series 1-1 at Vizag. Irfan Pathan also gave Sourav Ganguly a special mention(AFP-BCCI)

Jaiswal played the marathon knock in the 1st innings to rewrite history in the longest format. Lauding opener Jaiswal for his brilliant performance in the 2nd Test against England, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has issued a noteworthy statement. Former Indian cricketer Pathan believes exciting young talent Jaiswal has the potential to be the next Sourav Ganguly in world cricket.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: 'Rohit Sharma was worried': England greats Atherton, Bell sense fear in India's eyes ahead of 3rd Test at Rajkot

Jaiswal: New king of the off-side!

Speaking to Star Sports in the build-up to the 3rd Test between India and England, Pathan observed that Jaiswal's batting style is similar to Ganguly, who is famously called 'God of off-side' by his ex-teammate and India head coach - Rahul Dravid. “There’s one player who I’m excited for, he is Yashasvi Jaiswal. Now, it has to be seen how he performs in IPL. What an exciting player he is. He possesses the off-side game, just like Dada (Sourav Ganguly). Just like we used to see him and say, ‘He’s the king of the off-side’," Irfan said.

'If he goes on to play for the next 10 years…'

Earlier, Jaiswal's childhood coach Jwala Singh, asserted that the Indian opener is a 'mixture' of Virender Sehwag and Ganguly. Jaiswal is topping the batting charts in the five-match Test series against England. The Indian southpaw has amassed 321 runs in 4 four innings for the hosts. Young Jaiswal is averaging above 80 against the world-class bowling attack of the visitors. No player has scored more boundaries than Jaiswal so far in the England Test series. “If he goes on to play for the next 10 years, we will speak about his game as much as we spoke about Dada’s. Jaiswal is that kind of a player. And now he has scored a double hundred in international hundred and he has a great background story,” Pathan added.