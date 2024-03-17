Irfan Pathan raises doubts over Pat Cummins' T20 credentials, feels “SRH taking punt on his momentum"

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has expressed his concerns over Pat Cummins' below-par numbers in IPL as he is all set to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in the upcoming season. SRH broke the bank to sign Australian captain Cummins in the IPL 2024 Players Auction and made him the second most expensive player in the league's history with ₹20.50 crore. The 2016 champions also sacked Aiden Markram to name Cummins as the new skipper with Daniel Vettori as the head coach. Pat Cummins will lead SRH in the upcoming season of IPL.

The franchise has not done well in the last few seasons as 2020 was the last time they reached the playoffs and finished at the bottom in IPL 2023.

Pathan suggested that SRH are trying to ride on Cummins' current momentum as he led the Australian team to two ICC title triumphs last year with the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad taking punt on Pat Cummins momentum which is especially good for him from last two seasons be it ICC 50 overs World Cup and WTC final and the way he is performing at an international level,” said Pathan on Star Sports.

The Aussie legend impressed many with his leadership on Indian soil in the ODI World Cup last year but his numbers in IPL are a bit underwhelming. Cummins, who last played in IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, has scored 379 runs in 42 matches at an average of 18.95 and with the ball he claimed 45 wickets with an economy of 8.54.

Pathan also suggested that T20 is a completely different format compared to ODIs and Tests but SRH will be hoping for Cummins to improve his IPL numbers in one season only.

“My doubt is only there as his IPL numbers are not that great eight and half economy in the IPL which is quite high for a premier quality fast bowler, hopefully that can change in one season, so Sunrisers Hyderabad will be hoping he will able to come and lead the side to the victory which they haven’t got it from some time now but I certainly think that T20 cricket is a different form of game compare to 50 overs and test cricket,” Pathan added.

SRH will start their IPL 2024 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.