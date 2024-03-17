 Hardik Pandya gets 'he can carry legacy' backing from MI legend amid backlash over Rohit captaincy removal | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Hardik Pandya gets 'he can carry legacy' backing from MI legend amid backlash over Rohit captaincy removal

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2024 06:13 AM IST

Hardik Pandya received special backing from a MI legend. The all-rounder has been receiving backlash after replacing Rohit Sharma as MI's new captain.

Fans thought Hardik Pandya was a long-term captain for Gujarat Titans, but Lady Luck had other plans! The India all-rounder made a shock transfer back to his former team Mumbai Indians and also replaced Rohit Sharma as the new skipper.

Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's new captain.(AFP)
Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as MI's new captain.(AFP)

Mumbai released Hardik ahead of the 2022 season and Gujarat acquired him, making him captain. He led GT to the title in their maiden IPL season, and then finished as runners-up in 2023.

MS Dhoni to miss his 'special' go-to bowler as CSK incur another injury blow before IPL 2024: Report

Hardik has already joined the MI camp ahead of IPL 2024, which is scheduled to begin on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener, in Chennai. Meanwhile, MI will open their campaign on March 24 in Ahmedabad, facing Gujarat Titans.

Hardik's arrival will add more strength to MI, considering his match-winning abilities and also his captaincy skills, which he showcased with GT. Commenting on his former teammate's arrival, MI batting coach Kieron Pollard was full of praise.

"I am very excited to see what the 2024 season holds for us. You know second season as a batting coach and we do have new players in the squad into the batting lineup as well. It’s nice to have Hardik back," he said.

"He has been part of Mumbai Indians for the last five-six years. He has done fantastic things for Mumbai. Looking forward to seeing him in a new role and of course, everyone is here to give him that support. He has the legacy of taking it on as well," he further added.

Last season, MI finished in fourth place, with 16 points in 14 matches. After beating Lucknow Super Giants in the playoffs, MI lost to GT and failed to reach the final. This time, the five-time champions will look to reach the final and clinch a record-sixth title!

    HT Sports Desk

    HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

