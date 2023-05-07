'Brother will not remain…': Ex-India star's red-hot statement as Hardik's GT meet Krunal-starrer LSG in IPL 2023

With Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) set to miss the services of captain KL Rahul, all-rounder Krunal Pandya is all set to lead the visitors in the absence of the injured batter for their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants led by Krunal in the battle of brothers at the famous Narendra Modi Stadium. Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya will captain their respective IPL teams on Sunday. (BCCI)

All-rounder Krunal will lead the Rahul-less Lucknow Super Giants side for the remainder of the IPL season. Sharing his views ahead of the blockbuster match between Gujarat and Lucknow, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan opined that the cricket fraternity is impressed with the rapid rise of the Pandya brothers.

ALSO READ: Watch: Virat Kohli's animated chat with Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel goes viral after DC vs RCB IPL 2023 tie

"It will be a brother vs brother contest as captain in TATA IPL. The cricket fraternity is happy with the way the Pandyas have progressed but when GT is playing at home, it will be hungry to win. Then brother will not remain brother. Then, they will be a member of an opposing team," Pathan told Star Sports in the lead-up to the IPL 2023 match.

Krunal was named LSG's stand-in skipper after India opener Rahul picked up a thigh injury in Lucknow's home match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the IPL 2023. The injured India batter has been replaced by Karun Nair, who was recently drafted as the replacement for the LSG captain. Nair has joined LSG for INR 50 lakh amid the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Indian batter Nair has amassed 1496 runs in 76 IPL matches. The LSG batter has also plied his trade with Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and RCB in the world's richest T20 league. Rahul-less LSG side is placed third on the IPL 2023 points table. Krunal's LSG have recorded five wins and suffered four defeats in 10 games this season. Hardik's Gujarat Titans side had hammered Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets in their first meeting of the new season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON