Irfan Pathan rips into IPL standards after CSK's fourth-successive loss vs PBKS: 'Itna toh Legend League me nahi...'

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings on Tuesday saw questionable fielding standards, particularly from the CSK, as many struggled to defend Super Kings’ efforts on the field. But former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn’t hold back; watching CSK grass multiple chances against Punjab Kings, Pathan took to his official X account to take aim at the lack of quality. Punjab Kings players celebrate after the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Rachin Ravindra (REUTERS)

“8 drop catches in the game today. Itne to legend league mein Nahi chorte bhai (we don't drop this many even in legends leagues),” Pathan wrote.

The Super Kings’ fourth straight defeat in IPL 2025 wasn’t just about a power-hitting masterclass from Punjab’s Priyansh Arya, who blazed a 39-ball hundred. It was also about the generosity shown by CSK’s fielders – at least three costly drops and a botched caught-and-bowled chance that turned a chase into a mountain for the visitors in Mullanpur.

The unravelling began in the very first over when Khaleel Ahmed shelled a return catch with Arya on just six. Ravindra Jadeja, usually among the safest hands on the field, then misjudged a regulation catch in the deep, and Mukesh Choudhary let one slip at long-off when Arya was in full flow. The Super Kings were chasing shadows, and their sloppiness gifted Arya and Shashank Singh lives they did not waste.

Fleming criticises fielding, too

Stephen Fleming, a usually composed figure, could not hide his disappointment post-match.

“The game was really lost in the field. I thought we were sloppy... just lacked accuracy under pressure,” the CSK head coach said.

“We were put under pressure by a fine innings, but we’ve got to be better than that... So that’s where the game got away from us.”

While he welcomed a rare powerplay success from Conway and Rachin, and praised MS Dhoni’s late fireworks, Fleming reiterated the obvious – this game was not about batting. It was about the chances that were there for the taking and CSK’s inability to take them.

“It’s been a frustrating season so far. The catching has been poor, but it was poor from both sides tonight,” Fleming said.