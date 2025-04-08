Priyansh Arya, 24, hits fastest century vs CSK in IPL history; Preity Zinta jumps out of her seat to celebrate

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one tournament where talent meets opportunity. Punjab Kings' opening batter Priyansh Arya, who is just 24 years old, showed he belongs with the big boys as he smashed a scintillating century against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2025 fixture in Mullanpur on Tuesday. The left-hander scored 103 runs off 42 balls and departed back to the hut in the 14th over off the bowling of Noor Ahmad. IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: Left-handed Priyansh Arya scored a memorable century against Chennai Super Kings. (Hindustan Times/Screengrab JioHotstar)

Priyansh Arya reached the three-figure mark off just 39 balls, recording the fastest-ever century against the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL's history and the fifth-fastest century in the tournament.

Priyansh Arya achieved the landmark in the 13th over of the innings off the bowling of Matheesha Pathirana. Priyansha Arya's innings was studded with 7 fours and nine sixes.

As soon as the youngster reached the three-figure mark, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta could not keep calm as she jumped out of her seat to celebrate the special feat.

Priyansh Arya is now the eighth uncapped player in the tournament's history to score a century. He has now joined the likes of Shaun Marsh, Manish Pandey, Paul Valthaty, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Prabhsimran Singh.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting applauded in the dugout once the batter achieved a century. The duo gave him a standing ovation once Priyansh lost his wicket and returned to the pavilion.

Priyansh Arya made his intentions clear from the first ball of the contest as he smashed a six off Khaleel Ahmed's bowling. The youngster kept on losing partners at the other end, but not once did he show signs of slowing down, taking the wind out of CSK's sails.

The left-hander took a special liking to Pathirana and Ravichandran Ashwin, showing he is not afraid of taking some of the biggest names in international cricket to the cleaners.

All you need to know about Priyansh Arya

Priyansh Arya was picked up by Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crore at the mega auction. For the uninitiated, he had listed his base price as INR 30 lakh.

The left-handed batter gained national recognition after smashing six 6s in an over while playing for South Delhi Superstarz against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League. In the match, Priyansh eventually scored 120 runs, including 10 fours and as many sixes.

In the 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Priyansh Arya was Delhi's highest run-scorer, amassing 222 runs in seven innings.