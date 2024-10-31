Irfan Pathan warns DC against releasing Rishabh Pant, questions Shreyas Iyer rumours as retention deadline nears

The teams are set to submit their list of retained players to the IPL by October 31, 5:00 PM IST. The wait has left IPL fans in suspense, and are eagerly waiting for the retention lists before the upcoming mega auction for the 2025 season. Irfan Pathan made a huge Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant claim.(PTI)

Six players from each franchise's 2024 squad can be retained, of which a maximum five can be capped international, Indian or overseas, and two can be uncapped Indian players. Six players is the highest number of retentions allowed.

Taking to X, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has also been left in suspense and was left wondering about Shreyas Iyer's situation. According to reports, Iyer won't be retained by KKR. According to ESPNCricinfo, Iyer, alongwith Russell and Mitchell Starc are set to be released by KKR.

Iyer was KKR's most expensive purchase at the 2022 mega auction, costing ₹12.25 crore, and KKR slotted him in as captain.

What did Irfan Pathan say?

Irfan wrote on X, "If Shreyas Iyer isn’t retained after leading the team to an IPL title, it’d be a real loss. hoping Delhi also works to keep Rishabh Pant—his potential as both a player and captain, along with his market value, is massive. #IPLRetention".

Iyer led KKR to the IPL title last season, registering 351 runs at a strike rate of nearly 147.

Each team has a purse of ₹120 crore, a 20 percent increase from last year, with which they can build their squad for IPL 2024. For the first player retained, a team will lose ₹18 crore from their purse, 14 crore for the second, 11 crore for the third, 18 crore for the fourth and 14 crore for the fifth. Meanwhile, for every uncapped Indian player retained, a team will lose ₹4 crore from their purse only.

In the IPL 2024 final, KKR defeated SRH by eight wickets to grab their third league title. Iyer also became the second KKR captain to lead them to title glory, and also the fifth Indian captain in the tournament history to win the trophy.